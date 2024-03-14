Baron Corbin Says His WWE Contract Was ‘Running Up’ Last Last Year

Baron Corbin has revealed that his WWE contract was coming up late last year. Corbin and Bron Breakker are the NXT Tag Team Champions, and while speaking on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump about how it felt to win the titles he mentioned that his contract was “running up” at the end of 2023.

“It feels good,” Corbin said (per Fightful). “I can’t lie about that. It feels amazing to have this and walk around with this title and be proud of that. I went into NXT with no expectations, and Shawn [Michaels] and Baldo [Matt Bloom] and [writer/producer Johnny] Russo, they all grabbed ahold of me, and they’re like, ‘Let’s let you do your thing.’ They have kind of let me really come into my own, and it’s made it exciting for me to go to work every day again. It’s made me excited to go in the gym and put in the extra work. Then I got a tag partner.”

He continued, “People don’t know, my contract was running up at the end of the year, and it’s kind of one of those things, it’s a question of like, ‘What am I doing? Do I need to go and find myself?’ Or whatever. NXT was going so well, and the opportunity to work with him, I was like, man, this is where I belong. This is how we get the life back to what I’m doing.”