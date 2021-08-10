Baron Corbin Gets ‘Fined’ For Violating WWE Dress Code, Denied To-Go Food From Catering

Baron Corbin is sad. After getting a Claymore from Drew McIntyre on Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, the current SmackDown superstar put together a TikTok video documenting his ongoing struggles.

In the video, fans get a glimpse at a day in the life of Corbin, which includes him not being recognized by a security guard he’s known for years, getting denied trying to take home food from catering, and receiving a $500 fine for violating the WWE’s dress code policy.

Corbin eventually realized he wasn’t getting paid for the video and stormed off while throwing a tantrum backstage.

You can watch the video below.