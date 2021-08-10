wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Gets ‘Fined’ For Violating WWE Dress Code, Denied To-Go Food From Catering
August 10, 2021
Baron Corbin is sad. After getting a Claymore from Drew McIntyre on Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, the current SmackDown superstar put together a TikTok video documenting his ongoing struggles.
In the video, fans get a glimpse at a day in the life of Corbin, which includes him not being recognized by a security guard he’s known for years, getting denied trying to take home food from catering, and receiving a $500 fine for violating the WWE’s dress code policy.
Corbin eventually realized he wasn’t getting paid for the video and stormed off while throwing a tantrum backstage.
You can watch the video below.
Another day, another struggle for @BaronCorbinWWE…@tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/hqFoVHeS7W
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2021
