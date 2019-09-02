– Baron Corbin spoke to Sporting News about being a heel, the King of the Ring, and more. Highlights are below.

On Taking Pride Or Finding Humor In Getting Heat: “It’s a mix of both. It entertains me to watch how angry and frustrated they get, especially when you have a six-year-old kid and then like an 85-year-old woman both giving you the finger in the front row. That – I take pride in that but it’s also really funny because you have them so ramped up that they’re so caught up in it. They believe every bit of it and, I don’t know, it’s a crazy thing when you get them that pulled in that they lose it.

“I was just talking about that earlier to someone how with social media, people tell me what really irritates them. I would get 500 tweets a day talking about how much they hate my vest. So why would I ever take it off? That’s the kind of thing. You’re telling me what irritates you. It’s something so small. Well, you look like you work at Applebee’s. I’m going, “Yeah but all the coolest TV villains wear a dress shirt and vest. A lot of them do. All the James Bond bad guys.” It’s so fun.”

On King of the Ring: “I think there’s a lot more pressure when you bring a tournament into it. You have single elimination and it’s something that can make a guy’s career. It’s a moment that will be remembered forever. I try to make those moments in my career and there are so many of them that I find special. Debuting at WrestleMania and winning the Andre (the Giant Memorial Battle Royal), those are moments that people fight 10, 12 years for, throughout their whole career.

“When you get something as special as King of the Ring, you look at the Hall of Famers who have won that. It’s incredible what kind of level it takes them to from (Steve) Austin to Booker to Hunter (Triple H) and Bret (Hart), these guys are icons in what we do. They’re all people we looked up to for years. To get your name on a list with those guys, that’s something truly special. There’s so many great aspects that come with it. I love the fact that it’s a tournament and it’s single elimination. My whole life has been based that way with football, getting to the playoffs, getting to the championship game because you have to be on all the time. You can’t have an off night. I think it separates the greats from everybody else.”

On Taking Time Off After Extreme Rules: “I did. I feel like it was a good thing to kind of recalibrate and look at things and see what I can change or evolve. Plus, just to kind of give the fans a break for a minute, to be missed. It’s so funny because my social media would be like, “Oh my goodness, a ‘RAW’ without Baron Corbin, that was the greatest thing ever” to like after three weeks going “Wait, where’s he at? I miss him.” It’s kind of a wild thing. So I think it was a good thing for myself and for everybody to get that little break and reload. If you see the same thing over and over and over, you get kind of tired of it. I think that’s a really cool thing about King of the Ring; we pulled it back for a few years and now it’s back and people are really excited about it.”

On Being Overexposed as the Constable: “I don’t think I was overexposed. I think it was a good thing for because coming from the “Lone Wolf” as this big, angry guy that just tried to beat everybody up, it gave me a lot of depth in becoming Constable and giving me the microphone and playing off of Kurt (Angle) and the other superstars and abusing power. It was also one of those things where me handing me a promo and I’m opening the show. That’s an important spot. That’s a Roman Reigns spot or John Cena spot, The Rock spot, opening “Monday Night RAW” and it was kind of sink or swim for me – “I gotta deliver this. I have to do a really good job at it and I kept crushing it so they’re giving me more and more.” I think it made me ready for anything in WWE and it took me, as a performer, to another level. I think being under that much pressure is only going to help me throughout the rest of my career.”