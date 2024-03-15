Baron Corbin Says WWE NXT Tag Team Division Is ‘Stacked’ Right Now

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker stand atop the NXT tag team division, and Corbin likes what he sees in the competition. The Wolfdogs will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver and Corbin spoke about the division in an appearance on WWE’s The Bump. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the division: “Yeah, I mean it’s stacked right now. We saw Anderson and Gallows came down to NXT. They saw what I’ve accomplished since returning to NXT and finding a tag partner and wrecking shop and I think that they want a piece of that.”

On the LWO as potential contenders: “[Bron’s] cutting people in half. I’m putting them down with the EOD, and they’re all about speed. They’re about high flying, and I think if you can ground those guys. If you get them into a fist fight in a phone booth it’s all over for those guys.”

On other potential contenders: “There’s a lot of great teams that are going to go to war to try and get their hands on these titles. I mean, I think they’ve got a better chance of winning the lottery than getting these titles, but we’ll see what happens.”