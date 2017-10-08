wrestling / News

Pics, Video of Baron Corbin’s WWE US Title Win Over AJ Styles & Tye Dillinger

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Ashish
Baron Corbin WWE Hell in a Cell HIAC

Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger to win the WWE United States Title tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell. Our live coverage is ongoing.

article topics :

AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, WWE Hell in a Cell, Ashish

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading