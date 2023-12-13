Baron Corbin On Fans Getting Behind Him, Possibly Challenging Roman Reigns

In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Fightful), Baron Corbin spoke about fans starting to get behind him more and why he thinks set up him up for bigger and better things.

He said: “That’s my motivation now. I want that. I want that spot. I think people want that from me. It’s the weirdest time in my career when my social media is not all people just hammering me. Especially running at the PLE with Bron, I was getting cheered. Same thing with Gable [Steveson], massive cheers. The standing ovation in France is something I’ll never forget in my entire life. I think people want to see that success for me as well. Same as Miz, like Miz has paid these dues forever. But then you look at his resume, and he’s a two-time Grand Slam Champion. I’m going, nope, buddy, it’s my turn [laughs]. You’ve got enough. Your boy was getting cheered [laughs]. Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. Love it right now. Just because it’s going against what’s supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It’d be a fun switch. The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum Ass Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it’s like they’re excited for me.“