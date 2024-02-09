Barry Darsow On Andre The Giant’s Locker Room Influence, His Interactions With Andre

Barry Darsow recently reflected on his experiences with Andre the Giant and Andre’s influence in the locker room. Darsow, who portrayed Smash in Demolition among other characters, talked about the late WWE icon in an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Andre’s influence in the locker room: “Andre was kind of quiet about it, he wasn’t a real leader of the dressing room, but anything he said everybody would do. There were other people that were spokespeople, Andre wasn’t. But what Andre said, everybody did, let’s put it that way.”

On his interactions with Andre: “I played a lot of cribbage with him. Andre didn’t trust a lot of people because people would use him, so he only had that certain amount of friends. He would definitely do anything for his friends, he was a lot of fun to be around. Wrestling him, thank god I was friends with him otherwise he would have torn me up too, you know? But, a really good guy to be around, a lot of fun.”