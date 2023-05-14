wrestling / News
Barry Darsow Wanted Repo Man To Turn Babyface
Barrow Darsow is remembered for his heel run as Repo Man in WWE, and he recently noted that he wanted the character to turn babyface. Darsow was a guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and noted that he wanted to make a turn to the good side, ultimately leaving when Vince McMahon wouldn’t do it. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On pushing for a babyface turn: “This gimmick isn’t going to beat Andre the Giant or Hulk Hogan. But it’s going to be a good middle of the card to get top guys over. I said it’s the perfect job for that. [But] I told [Vince that] I do want to turn babyface because I want to do a lot of Make-a-Wish stuff and a whole bunch of different things like that. [Repo Man] never did change to a babyface and when I went to him. He says, ‘You’re not going to be a babyface,’ and that’s when I quit. I was somebody that when you said, ‘Hey this is what we’re gonna do,’ I did it. [I wanted to end my career] being a babyface and doing that stuff, then hopefully be an agent or something later. But it just never happened.”
On how he envisioned the babyface turn: “[I was] a terrible heel that took bicycles from kids. They’d hate [me] worse than anybody. But all of a sudden, [what if] now you start giving them out to people and you were a good guy and you were screwing the bad guys? These little kids in the hospital might want to meet that Repo Man. [He might] bring them a bicycle. For what I wanted in my career after wrestling, that was really important … I wanted to go out and play golf with the celebrities. I want to do all of that stuff, but it just never happened and it was because I wasn’t a babyface.”