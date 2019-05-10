Barry Horowitz Has Advice For Wrestlers Frustrated With Their Spot In WWE: Take It Or Leave It

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Barry Horowitz had some advice for wrestlers who are currently frustrated with their spot in the WWE, although he wasn’t exactly sympathetic towards their side. Here are highlights:

On the women’s division in WWE: “The girls’ division is great and they never used to wrestle like that. I’m not being biased but they’re probably being trained by men because of the moves they’re doing.”

On what wrestling needs to reach various audiences: “You gotta go with the times and I think the perfect formula is wrestling with entertainment. You can’t be totally wrestling or be totally entertainment because they’ll change the channel. People want to be entertained in a different way, not in a carnival way.”

On wrestlers in WWE unhappy with their spot: “You got a spot – you have a job. You can ‘dumb’ yourself out of a job and then where are you gonna go? The independents or Japan? But you’re never gonna work for the likes of WWE – it’s just too powerful. That’s just the way it goes. It’s the wrestling business – take it or leave it.”

On the WWE Hall of Fame: “It’s pretty entertaining and cool. But I think only wrestlers should be in there and yes, I do think I should be in there. Without a doubt. I won’t mention names but there are people in there who can’t lace my boots and don’t know a wristlock from a wristwatch. Then there’s people in there not even in pro wrestling or ever even worked for Vince. So it’s kinda like a slight to me. Like really?”