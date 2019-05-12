Barry Horowitz Would be Interested in Mentoring or Coaching for WWE or AEW

– WrestlingInc.com released more highlights of the recent WINCLY interview with Barry Horowitz. You can check those out below, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Barry Horowitz on how he started his career with Vince McMahon Sr.: “Technically speaking, I started in 1981 with the WWWF and Vince McMahon Sr. Vince Sr. then sent me to Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – NWA Crockett Promotions. I got polished there and went back to NWA Championship Wrestling and Gordon Solie. From there I went to Mid-South which was Jarrett Promotions and only stayed there for a brief stint because the WWF caught me on TV and asked me if I wanted to rejoin the team.”

Horowitz on what kind of relationship he had with Vince McMahon Jr.: “Just business. Say hello to him, talk to him a little bit. That was about it because he was busy. I would only see him just at TVs and MSG house shows. I think a little bit of everybody [supported me].”

Horowitz on beating Chris Candido (BodyDonna Skip) at Summerslam 1995:“It was just electrifying and overwhelming, but I handled it well. I was ready for it. It was a sold-out Civic Arena in Pittsburgh and was just iconic. Plus, if I’m not mistaken, the Sudden [Death] move with [Jean-Claude] Van Damme was filmed there and I was in the same locker room.”

Horowitz on staying in touch with WWE: “I’ve been in talks with them for the last month in terms of mentoring or coaching. I’m also interested in [AEW] and I hope that takes off too for everybody’s sake. I’m gonna talk to anybody that wants to hire Barry Horowitz as far as coaching goes. Either one – I’ve gotta be biased with the WWE as they’ve taken care of me pretty well and are an established company. But, first come, first serve.”

Horowitz on what he would like to do: “What I would like to do is be a road agent or training in the ring the way I was taught. That’s what I’m about. Not producing – if they want some ideas, then fine, sure.”