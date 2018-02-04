Barry Windham Predicts that Vince McMahon Will Buy Impact Wrestling for Its Tape Library in a Year or Two, Says the Return of the XFL Won’t be a Moneymaker

– Hannibal TV recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, who talked about Impact Wrestling and more. You can check out the video of the interview in the player below. During the interview he was asked about watching TNA/Impact Wrestling. He said, “I did some, but then it just got so erratic that it was hard to follow. So I just quit watching it.” He also shared his thoughts on the return of the XFL. Below are some additional highlights:

Windham on if there’s anything Impact Wrestling can do to get out of its slump: Well, I don’t know. I would like to think that somebody would come along, but it’s probably going to be Vince [McMahon] to buy them just for their tape library; just to have access to that. And it’ll be done, and that will probably happen in the next year or two. Vince is already going back out into the XFL. I saw that this morning when I was on a plane, so if he’s expanding into that, he’s looking for other ways. TNA would help his 24-hour wrestling channel.”

Windham on Vince McMahon’s revival of the XFL: “Like I said before, it’s his money, and he’s the boss. I’m sure it has to do the way with the players have been not standing for the Anthem and stuff like that. He would make sure that kind of stuff didn’t happen. But I don’t see it being successful, not anymore successful than indoor football – league football. I don’t see it being a moneymaker for him.”