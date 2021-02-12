Barstool Sports Podcast Host Set For NXT Takeover: Vengance Day Pre-Show

WWE has added podcast host Brandon Walker to the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Pre-Show. The company has announced that Brandon Walker, who hosts Barstool Sports’ Rasslin’ podcast, will be part of the pre-show panel for Sunday’s WWE Network event.

The announcement reads:

Barstool Sports’ Brandon Walker to join NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show

Get ready to talk some “Rasslin” on Sunday, as Barstool Sports’ Brandon Walker will join the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The host of the “Rasslin” podcast will help break down the upcoming matches and offer predictions for the night’s championship and Dusty Cup clashes. The Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Then, be sure to stay tuned for what is sure to be a punishing NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!