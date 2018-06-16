Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bas Rutten Comments On Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, John Cena And Nikki Bella Get Cozy On Total Bellas, Rousey Motivates Mandy Rose

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Nia Jax Raw 6418

– WWE has posted a video of MMA legend Bas Rutten giving his thoughts on Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax at Money in the Bank this Sunday.

– A new clip from Total Bellas features John Cena and Nikka Bella getting cozy with each other.

– Mandy Rose posted a video revealing that Ronda Rousey motivated her to squat over 300 pounds.

article topics :

Bas Rutten, John Cena, Mandy Rose, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading