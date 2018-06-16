wrestling / News
WWE News: Bas Rutten Comments On Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, John Cena And Nikki Bella Get Cozy On Total Bellas, Rousey Motivates Mandy Rose
– WWE has posted a video of MMA legend Bas Rutten giving his thoughts on Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax at Money in the Bank this Sunday.
.@UFC Hall of Famer @BasRuttenMMA has all the confidence in the world that @RondaRousey will overcome the size differential between herself and #RAW #WomensChampion @NiaJaxWWE tomorrow night at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/lLbDXWeCcQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
– A new clip from Total Bellas features John Cena and Nikka Bella getting cozy with each other.
– Mandy Rose posted a video revealing that Ronda Rousey motivated her to squat over 300 pounds.
Haven’t box squatted in awhile … #Stillgotit 😏 Thanks for pushing me today Sean Hayes & with some extra motivation from @RondaRousey 😅💪🏼 #305lbs pic.twitter.com/6OP0JlPx5y
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 14, 2018