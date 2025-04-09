In an interview with Geeking Out (via Fightful), former MMA fighter Bas Rutten praised The Rock’s performance as Mark Kerr in the upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine. Rutten also appears in the film as himself. Rutten actually trained Kerr to help his striking.

He said: “He did a good job. DJ [Dwayne Johnson] was, it was scary, there was a moment where he was talking to the Japanese press, and I just walk over and I’m standing, it was a real scene. Everything was filmed like it really happened. His voice, he started speaking like Kerr. He would stand a certain way. I was like, ‘Woah.’ He says [softly] ‘Yes.’ I was like, ‘Woah, he’s Kerr.’”

The Smashing Machine is due out on October 3.