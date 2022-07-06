Baseball Announcer Sings Randy Orton’s Theme Song During Broadcast

During an MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals yesterday, announcer John Kruk sang the opening line to Randy Orton’s theme song. He then noted that that was “the Viper Randy Orton’s walk-out music” to the audience. The game aired on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

John Kruk singing Randy Orton’s theme. I can’t believe this is my life H/T @harpm2012 pic.twitter.com/uh4kWjYW6U — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) July 6, 2022