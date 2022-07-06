wrestling / News
Baseball Announcer Sings Randy Orton’s Theme Song During Broadcast
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
During an MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals yesterday, announcer John Kruk sang the opening line to Randy Orton’s theme song. He then noted that that was “the Viper Randy Orton’s walk-out music” to the audience. The game aired on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
John Kruk singing Randy Orton’s theme. I can’t believe this is my life
H/T @harpm2012 pic.twitter.com/uh4kWjYW6U
— Nick Piccone (@_piccone) July 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW
- Jimmy Korderas Critiques Liv Morgan Cashing In Her MITB Shot Against Ronda Rousey
- Kenny Omega on How Jim Cornette Makes Money Off of Using ‘Hateful Speech’
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999