wrestling / News

Baseball Announcer Sings Randy Orton’s Theme Song During Broadcast

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton RAW WWE Image Credit: WWE

During an MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals yesterday, announcer John Kruk sang the opening line to Randy Orton’s theme song. He then noted that that was “the Viper Randy Orton’s walk-out music” to the audience. The game aired on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading