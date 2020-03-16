Bateman Discusses Aligning With Vincent, Righteous’ Mission in Latest ROH Ten Questions

Batman is the subject of ROH’s latest “10 Questions” column and discussed his alliance with Vincent, the Righteous’ mission in the company and more. You can check out the full column here and some highlights below:

On what he’d be doing if he hadn’t gotten into wrestling: “Probably a tedious manual labor job slowly grinding down my soul and will to live until I died a sad boring death, never having followed my dreams.”

On his hidden talents: “Hiding bodies and passing as a normal member of society.”

On his hobbies: “Watching horror movies, going to the gym, and watching people to see how I am supposed to fit in.”

On why he wants to align with Vincent: “Why is the sky blue and the grass green, man? How does a bumble bee stay in the air when science says it shouldn’t? There are things in this world that just are and are just meant to be. The world turns even though you can’t feel it. This is as it was always meant to be. This was always going to happen, man. I ain’t no sad clown or poor broken soul. I am on a whole other level, man, a different animal completely, and Vincent knows that.”

On The Righteous’ mission in ROH: “We were meant to be, man. The funny house reflection of everyday life that everyone tries to ignore because when it gets shown to you suddenly you think it ain’t so fun. We exist beyond the constraints of rules and society, man. We are a force of nature, man. We have come to cull and conquer.”