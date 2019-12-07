wrestling / News
Batista Appearing on Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Video)
December 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Batista (Dave Bautista) is set to appear in a Season 5 episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls. Nat Geo released a new clip of Batista on the show, which you can see below. The new episode debuts on December 10.
