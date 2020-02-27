Batista on Spending Time With Bear Grylls, How Grylls Wanted to Use His Urine to Start a Fire

– Former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) appeared on last night’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he discussed spending time with wilderness survivalist Bear Grylls (You see footage of that appearance HERE). You can check out a video of his appearance and some highlights below. Batista is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 later this April.

Batista on appearing on Surviving With Bear Grylls: “It was terrifying. I’m from the city. I’m not even comfortable outdoors. I don’t know anything about outdoors. I’m not outdoorsy. I’m not a survivalist. It was terrifying. It was hard. It was grueling. I lost a toenail. I had to pee in bags. Bear said, ‘You need to pee in this bag so you can start this fire.’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding?!’ He was like, ‘No. I need you to pee in it.'”

Batista on using urine to start a fire: “Yeah, he hands me this plastic bag, and I thought they were ribbing me, but they’re all staring at me waiting for me to pee. So, I peed and hardly anything came out. It was all bright yellow, and they all started laughing at me. This actually happened. They all laughed at me. They took my pee, dumped it out. Then Bear pees in this, and he fills this thing up. Then it’s all clear, and they put it in the sun. It was like a reflector, a magnifying glass to start a fire.”