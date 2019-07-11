wrestling / News
Batista Thinks Charlotte Flair Could Have Crossover Success in Hollywood
– WrestlingNews.co recently spoke to WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) this week ahead of the release of his new film, Stuber. During the short chat, Batista was asked who he thinks in WWE has the potential to become a crossover Superstar from wrestling into acting and Hollywood. Batista said it was Ashley Flair (aka Charlotte Flair).
Regarding what advice he would give to others who would go a similar route, he stated, “I don’t know. It’s weird. It’s not really advice, but I think the best — the way I did it was I just really wanted to be an actor. I didn’t really want to be a movie star, so that was my road. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s an individual thing.”
When asked if he’s officially retired from wrestling, he said, “Yeah, I’m done.”
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Details On WWE’s Internal Inactive List And Who Is Usually On It