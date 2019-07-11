Batista Thinks Charlotte Flair Could Have Crossover Success in Hollywood

– WrestlingNews.co recently spoke to WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) this week ahead of the release of his new film, Stuber. During the short chat, Batista was asked who he thinks in WWE has the potential to become a crossover Superstar from wrestling into acting and Hollywood. Batista said it was Ashley Flair (aka Charlotte Flair).

Regarding what advice he would give to others who would go a similar route, he stated, “I don’t know. It’s weird. It’s not really advice, but I think the best — the way I did it was I just really wanted to be an actor. I didn’t really want to be a movie star, so that was my road. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s an individual thing.”

When asked if he’s officially retired from wrestling, he said, “Yeah, I’m done.”