Batista & Chris Jericho Discuss Their Experiences Working Backstage with Vince McMahon, Why They Got Along With Him

– During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Batista discussed his conversation with Vince McMahon following his match with Triple H at WrestleMania and he and Chris Jericho discusses how they had similar experiences working for Vince. Highlights of the conversation are below.

Batista on his conversation with Vince McMahon after his final match at WrestleMania: “I did talk to Vince and it wasn’t anything overly emotional, but it was, he was really happy. All along, he was really happy that I was back and he was very gracious.”

Batista & Jericho on their experiences working with Vince McMahon:

Batista: “We butted heads a little bit, but not in a malicious way, not in a bad way, in a very creative way. It’s weird, I’ve had my differences with Vince, but I’ve always gotten along with him. I don’t have anything bad to say about the dude, he’s difficult sometimes.”

Jericho: “I feel the same way, first of all, two creative guys, plus he’s your boss, nobody loves their boss all the time, sometimes you have to do stuff you don’t want to do, but I feel the same way, I never had any ill will towards Vince. I actually liked butting heads with him because it was about creativity.”

Batista: “Sure. I said that to you earlier, I think we had kind of had the same relationship with Vince.”

Jericho: “Because he knows we’re not going to kiss his ass, because he appreciated that.”

Batista: “We’re not just going to say, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ I think he appreciates it. Sometimes he might disagree with you just to let you know he’s the boss, but at the same time, I understand that about him and I understand that he’s a businessman.”

Jericho: “And like you said, I think he appreciates the fact that we have ideas, appreciates the fact that we’re creative, and also appreciates the fact that Jesse Ventura told me years ago, ‘If you want to get over with Vince, go get a job somewhere else, let him know you that don’t need him, then he’ll want you that much more, and treat you that much better, which is kind of the case.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk is Jericho with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.