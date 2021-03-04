wrestling / News
Batista Comments On Wrestling Retirements, Says ‘Retired’ Has Zero Credibility
In a post on Twitter, Batista responded to a fan who asked him if he would be the surprise wrestler signing with AEW that Paul Wight mentioned last night on AEW Dynamite. In response, Batista said that the word ‘retired’ doesn’t mean a lot in wrestling these days.
Batista retired from WWE in 2019 after a No Holds Barred Match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 35.
He wrote: “They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards.”
They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021
