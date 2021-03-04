wrestling / News

Batista Comments On Wrestling Retirements, Says ‘Retired’ Has Zero Credibility

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Batista WWE Raw

In a post on Twitter, Batista responded to a fan who asked him if he would be the surprise wrestler signing with AEW that Paul Wight mentioned last night on AEW Dynamite. In response, Batista said that the word ‘retired’ doesn’t mean a lot in wrestling these days.

Batista retired from WWE in 2019 after a No Holds Barred Match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 35.

He wrote: “They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading