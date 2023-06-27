Batista Confirms He Was Originally Set For 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Batista has confirmed that he was originally set to go into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The actor and WWE alumnus was originally set to go into the Hall in 2020, but that was postponed due to the pandemic and he was unable to attend the 2021 ceremony. He had said at the time that WWE had agreed to induct him at a future ceremony where he could appear in person and it had been speculated that he would be inducted this year. Of course, that didn’t end up happening and he confirmed in an appearance in a CoolKicks video that he was supposed to be inducted but had film commitments.

“I was in South Africa. I was supposed to go into the Hall Of Fame, but I was on this film I was committed to,” he said (per Fightful). I couldn’t get out of it.”