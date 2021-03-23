Batista Confirms He Is Out Of WWE Hall of Fame This Year

It’s official: Batista will not be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as planned. The WWE alum and actor posted to Twitter to confirm reports that he will not go in this year, writing:

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Batista was announced for the 2020 Hall of Fame but that class was delayed due to the pandemic. PWInsider reports that Batista is overseas for a filming commitment and will be unable to come stateside.