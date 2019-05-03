wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Credits RZA With His Film Career, Shane Douglas Defended ECW Title On This Day In History, WWE Selling Wrestlemania Plaques

May 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dave Bautista Batista Drax Guardians of the Galaxy

– In a post on Instagram, Batista gave RZA credit for kickstarting his film career by giving him a role in the 2010 movie The Man With The Iron Fists. He wrote:

– Shane Douglas defended the ECW title against Al Snow at Wrestlepalooza 1998 on this day in history.

– WWE is now selling commemorative plaques for Wrestlemania 35.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading