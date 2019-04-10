WWE News: Batista Credits Triple H for Making Him a Star, Kofi Kingston Becomes 13th WWE Grand Slam Champion, Top 10 Smackdown Moments for 4.09.19

– Following the announcement for his retirement from wrestling, former WWE Superstar Batista took to Twitter to praise his last opponent Triple H. Batista credited Triple H for making him into a star. You can check out his tweet below.

Batista wrote, “I said it before and I’ll say it again… @TripleH made me a star. Thanks for posting that. I’m proud as hell of our rivalry. We beat the hell out of ourselves and each other for the love of this business. #dreamchaser”

– WWE.com has now added Kofi Kingston to its gallery of Grand Slam Champions. After beating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, Kingston won the world title to make him a Grand Slam champion after previously winning the WWE US, Intercontinental, and tag team titles in WWE. Under WWE’s modern format, Kingston is the 13th Grand Slam Champion.

– WWE released the Top 10 moments from last night’s edition of Smackdown. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video below.