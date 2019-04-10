Batista Didn’t Have WrestleMania Match With Triple H Laid Out Until Last Minute, Talks Training For Match

– Batista revealed on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast that he and Triple H did not lay what their WrestleMania match would be until the last minute. During the podcast appearance, which was recorded on Friday, the Animal said they had not yet figured out what they would do. Highlights from the interview are below:

On not having the match planned yet as of Friday and if he always used to wait until the last minute: “Not so much. I think maybe I did, I was just more comfortable with it because you get used to things. And you know how it is, it’s like with the WWE, everything is constantly changing, you get thrown a curveball at the last minute. And you’re also so busy running around, you just don’t have a whole lot of time to plan ahead. It’s just very hectic, it’s a hectic lifestyle. But this time it’s just because Hunter’s coming off an injury. And he’s also more busy than he’s ever been. And so getting — and I’m pretty busy myself. So we just, with conflicting schedules, and it’s not like we live next door to each other so we haven’t been able to meet. We met a couple times in Orlando. We basically just kinda hashed out stuff and talked more psychology of the match and what we thought it should be, and what we wanted it to be. And the story we wanted to tell. And we met once with Michael Hayes because he’s going to be our producer on the match. And same thing, we really talked psychology and what we were hoping to get out of it. But we have not touched. We have not locked up, nothing.”

On prepared for the match: :I’ve gone down and wrestled with one of the instructors down at the PC, a guy named Drew. And we wrestled around for like thirty, forty minutes just going over general basic stuff. Just to see how my body would feel, how my timing was, things like that. But I have not wrestled in five years.”

On how he felt after working out at the PC: “It felt awful. Yeah, it felt awful. I felt beat up. It’s a weird thing because I try to tell people, and it’s a weird thing, and unless you have been in there you don’t really realized it. But you can be in shape, but for some reason being in a wrestling ring is a different kind of cardio. So even if you are in shape, you get in there and I don’t know if it’s just hitting the ropes, or just up and down, but you just kinda get blown up, and it is an endurance that you have to train for and get some ring time and get used to it…I consider myself to be in decent shape…it may be because of nerves too when you get in there and are in front of an audience. That is one of my biggest struggle, is being nervous.”

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory with a h/t to 411mania.com.

