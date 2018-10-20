Batista Explains What Advice Vince McMahon Gave Him At Smackdown 1000

WWE has posted a new video of Batista backstage at Smackdown 1000 before his reunion with Evolution. In the video, Batista was interviewed and revealed the advice Vince McMahon gave him. Here are highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

On what Vince told him: “It was alright, it probably could have gone a little better, but I think considering how nervous I was. I told Vince how nervous I was, he said, ‘When you go out there, just tell them, be honest and speak from the heart.’ First thing I said, ‘I’m nervous’ because I was. I didn’t want to pull any punches, I was nervous, man.”

On the fans welcoming Evolution: “It’s a special thing with Evolution, it’s just a special group. I know it’s a newer audience, but they can feel it. There’s a special vibe between all of us, there always has been, there always will be. So, it’s a timeless energy.”

On how he feels about it: “I miss it here, I miss the energy, the immediate feedback. We’ll see where it goes, but it was quite an honor to be a part of this, especially since it was in my hometown.”