Batista Wishes WWE Stars Good Luck At WrestleMania Backlash

– Batista’s new movie is the sponsor for WrestleMania Backlash, and he took to social media to hype the event. The WWE alumnus, who is starring in Army of the Dead, posted to Twitter to wish the talent luck:

“Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE”

