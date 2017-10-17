Batista Set To Voice Multiple Roles In Jamie Foxx Animated Movie Groove Tails

Batista is set to voice multiple roles in the upcoming animated action-comedy, Groove Tails, reports Deadline. Jamie Foxx is set to star in and produce the film, while Cameron Hood (Kung Fu Panda 2) is set to direct.

The movie is about mice that compete in street dancing competitions.

Batista’s career as an actor continues to gain steam. In addition to Blade Runner 2049 which is in theaters right now, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Batista is also set for Infinity War and Avengers 4, along with Hotel Artemis and the upcoming Escape Plan sequels. He also recently closed a deal to star in and produce an action-comedy franchise.