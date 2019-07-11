wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Previews Netflix Comedy Special on Jimmy Kimmel Live, New Clip Shows Tessa Blanchard After Slammiversary Went Off the Air
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Baustia) and his Stuber costar Kumail Nanjiani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. During the show, there was a parody segment showcasing Batista’s fictional standup comedy special for Netflix. You can check out that clip below.
– Impact Wrestling showed a video showing Tessa Blanchard after Slammiversary went off the air on Sunday and getting an ovation from the Dallas, Texas crowd. You can check out that post-match clip below.
