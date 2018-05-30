Quantcast

 

WWE News: Batista Lands a New Movie Role, New Something Else to Wrestle Preview, Mojo Rawley Hyping The Special Olympics

May 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Batista Dave Bautista

– According to Deadline, Batista has signed on to star in the action-comedy big-screen adaptation of comic series, Body Bags entitled Dogtown. He will play bounty hunter Mack Delgado who finds out he has a daughter he didn’t know about.

– John Cena will be the subject of tonight’s Something Else to Wrestle…

– Mojo Rawley is in Seattle to promote the Special Olympics…

