WWE News: Batista Lands a New Movie Role, New Something Else to Wrestle Preview, Mojo Rawley Hyping The Special Olympics
May 30, 2018
– According to Deadline, Batista has signed on to star in the action-comedy big-screen adaptation of comic series, Body Bags entitled Dogtown. He will play bounty hunter Mack Delgado who finds out he has a daughter he didn’t know about.
– John Cena will be the subject of tonight’s Something Else to Wrestle…
– Mojo Rawley is in Seattle to promote the Special Olympics…
In Seattle, WA today touring the city promoting the @2018USAGames with @SpecialOlympics!! Action packed day lined up for a great cause! These athletes are ready to rock!
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 30, 2018