WWE News: Batista’s Latest Film Gets New Release Date, Street Profits Comment on SummerSlam Segment With Ric Flair
– Batista’s latest film has received a new release date after being pulled from theaters last month. THR reports that My Spy, the action-comedy that stars Batista alongside Chloe Coleman, has been scheduled by STX for a January 10th, 2020 bow.
The film was pulled from its August 23rd release date in July, reportedly over concerns that it was coming in too close to Batista and Kumail Nanjiani’s action-comedy Stuber. That film got off to a rough start at the box office last month and has grossed just $22.3 million domestically against a $16 million budget plus marketing.
– The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, tweeted today about their segment with Ric Flair at Summerslam last night.
Your @WWENXT Tag Team Champions, the #StreetProfits styled & profiled with the:
2x Hall of Famer
16x World Champion
Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun!
The Nature Boy, RIC FLAIR!
WOOOOO! https://t.co/MRKOiewdOH
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) August 12, 2019
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) August 12, 2019
The dream team we never knew we needed. WOOOOOOO!@AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/lGIFd7AXf0
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
