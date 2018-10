According to Brad Shepard on Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside News), Batista, who will make his return at Smackdown 1000, is likely for the WWE Hall of Fame this year…

“Batista is now likely to go into the WWE Hall Of Fame this coming year at WrestleMania. Not final, but he is the early major name to go into the Hall Of Fame this coming year.”