Various News: Batista Meets TJ Perkins, WWE Does ‘Tale Of The Tape’ Between Evolution Teams, Updated NWA 70th Anniversary Card

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Batista Smackdown 1000

– At last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, TJP & Batista got to meet and take a picture together…

– WWE posted the following tale of the tape for the Evolution tag match between Trish & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alexa Bliss…

ACCOLADES abound in this one at #WWEEvolution!

– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary show…

* NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls
* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford
* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A
* Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B
* Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion
* Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge
* Laredo Kid vs. Barrett Brown

