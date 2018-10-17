wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Meets TJ Perkins, WWE Does ‘Tale Of The Tape’ Between Evolution Teams, Updated NWA 70th Anniversary Card
– At last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, TJP & Batista got to meet and take a picture together…
Pinoy Boys 🇵🇭💙💛❤️ #WWE #SD1000 #205Live #TJP #CruiserGreat pic.twitter.com/ONrs2hfVMP
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) October 17, 2018
Pleasure meeting you brother! #Pinoypride https://t.co/AsYwiBSpxP
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 17, 2018
– WWE posted the following tale of the tape for the Evolution tag match between Trish & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alexa Bliss…
– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary show…
* NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls
* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford
* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A
* Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B
* Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion
* Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge
* Laredo Kid vs. Barrett Brown