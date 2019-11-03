wrestling / News

Various News: Batista Misses Comic Con Due To Tragedy, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Batista missed the Rhode Island Comic Con after the death of his attorney, who was also a friend.

He wrote: “I sincerely apologize. We lost a 20 year member of our team today . He was very loved. He is irreplaceable. He was our brother. He was my attorney and when I was down he worked with me for free. He believed in me from day 1. Me,Meisner,Rosenthal..OG #TeamDreamChaser #RIPJay

– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

