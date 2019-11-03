wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Misses Comic Con Due To Tragedy, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– Batista missed the Rhode Island Comic Con after the death of his attorney, who was also a friend.
He wrote: “I sincerely apologize. We lost a 20 year member of our team today . He was very loved. He is irreplaceable. He was our brother. He was my attorney and when I was down he worked with me for free. He believed in me from day 1. Me,Meisner,Rosenthal..OG #TeamDreamChaser #RIPJay”
I sincerely apologize. We lost a 20 year member of our team today . He was very loved. He is irreplaceable. He was our brother. He was my attorney and when I was down he worked with me for free. He believed in me from day 1. Me,Meisner,Rosenthal..OG #TeamDreamChaser #RIPJay ❤️ https://t.co/F2VedcbSuN
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 2, 2019
– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H on How NXT Is Doing Since Going Live, Says Talent Won’t Be Abruptly Pulled From NXT Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly ‘Key Driver’ for Smackdown This Week, Vince McMahon Still Ran the Show
- Bruce Prichard on Why Sting Never Came to WWE, If Sting Could Have Filled Ultimate Warrior’s Spot
- Eric Bischoff Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About First Episode of AEW Dynamite, What He Views As NXT’s Biggest Weakness