Various News: Batista Interview, MLW Anthology Preview, Air Wolf Set for Black Wrestlers Matter Show, Rockquiem For A Wrestler

– In an interview with IMDB, Batista discusses getting out of his comfort zone for comedy, working with his Guardians Of The Galaxy family, and reuniting with Denis Villeneuve for Dune.

– Scheduled for tomorrow’s MLW Anthology:

* Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park

* Contra Unit vs. The Stronghearts

– Air Wolf will be facing JAH-C at the Black Wrestlers Matter event on August 22nd.

– Here are details for a stage reading of Rockquiem for a Wrestler at The Triad Theater in New york City.

NEW YORK – June 26, 2020 – – The Triad Theater in New York City will be live streaming an “Elevated Staged Reading,” of Actor, Writer, and Director, Philip Paul Kelly’s new Rock Musical, “Rockquiem For A Wrestler.” The musical dramatizes the dangerous, absurd, and often tragic lives of wrestlers while giving the audience the experience of being at a Rock Concert.

The cast includes Philip Paul Kelly, Paul Dederick, Mary Hould, Chadwick Sutton, Sarah Butler, and Carlo Rizzo. Music Director, Benjamin J. Samuelson will lead the band, which includes Bassist, Seth Lisle, and Drummer Peter Lazorcik.

Eddie Star will be singing and playing Rhythm Guitar in the reading, which features nine songs from the musician’s catalog, along with songs written by composer Paul Castrataro. The musical has generated a buzz among wrestling fans after a successful first reading in March of 2019 at the Triad Theater.

The reading will begin tomorrow, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST on The Triad Theater’s profile on Twitch.TV.

https://www.twitch.tv/triadtheater

