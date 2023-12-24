Batista Appears In Latest MrBeast Video, Promotes Adoption For 100 Dogs

The latest MrBeast video sees the Youtube star helping 100 dogs to get adopted by families, with some help by Batista. Batista appears in the video and explains that he has four dogs that he previously adopted. He was willing to adopt one of the 100, named Doralee, if no one else claimed her. She was the last to be adopted and the person who wanted to had to be approved by Batista. He did, although MrBeast accidentally hung up on him. You can see the full view, and the clip with Batista, below.