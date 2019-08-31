Batista Not Happy About New FOX Smackdown Ad

– Batista is none too pleased with the new Smackdown ad, it would seem. The WWE alum posted to Twitter a few hours after the promo debuted, taking a shot at the promo for apparently not featuring him.

Batista was a mainstay of Smackdown for several years, but does not show in the ad. It includes Steve Austin, The Rock, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Ric Flair, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio.

You can see his post below: