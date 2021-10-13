Batista On Not Wanting Easy Action Roles, His Approach To Training and More

In an interview with Men’s Health, Batista spoke about his approach to training, not wanting easy action roles due to his past as a wrestler and more. Here are highlights:

On his Deacon Batista role in WWE: “They wanted to force me to learn how to work. They were doing it by taking away what I’d always relied on, my body, and forcing me to learn how to work the crowd with other tools.”

On deciding what roles to take in acting: “I didn’t want to be the guy coming from wrestling. Taking these easy action roles and just kind of pumping up and putting baby oil on my arms. I really fell in love with acting.”

On his appearance: “I realize what I look like. I joke and say I look like I got out of prison yesterday. But I do. I’m very aware of that. So that’s why I’ll take an extra minute with somebody to show them I’m just not that guy. I may look like that guy, but I’m not that guy.”

On his early days in wrestling: “I couldn’t get comfortable, people didn’t like me, I was doing something wrong, the company wasn’t going to do anything with me, they didn’t know what to do with me, they didn’t know where I fit in. Wrestling is very competitive. It’s very cutthroat. You’re put in a position where you have to posture up all the time, and it’s exhausting. It’s just exhausting.”

On his approach to training: “I think a lot of people think I’m just a meathead and that I live my life lifting weights. And I actually don’t. I do live my life training, but I think people think that I train because I want to look like a bodybuilder or a big musclehead. And it’s not at all the case. Me looking the way I do is really just kind of a by-product of that. I’m not consumed about like, ‘Oh, I can bench, like, 500 pounds; I can deadlift 800 pounds.’ I’m not that guy at all. I’d rather watch someone else deadlift than do it myself. I’d rather be boxing or doing some type of interesting cardio like cycling. I’d rather be working with a trainer and keeping it fresh.”