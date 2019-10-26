Batista in Photo With AEW Stars at Bellator 231

– As previously reported, Jake Hager had his latest MMA fight at Bellator 231 this week, and his fight with Anthony Garrett was ruled a No Contest after an inadvertent groin strike from Hager. Samy Guevara, Ortiz and Santana, Hager stablemates from Inner Circle in AEW, were all in attendance at the event with Hager. Batista was also in attendance at the event.

AEW and Santana shared some photos from the event on Twitter. Additionally, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) was there and posed for a photo with the Inner Circle members. UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie was at the event and took a photo with the group as well. You can check out those photos from Bellator 231 below.