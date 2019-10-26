wrestling / News
Batista in Photo With AEW Stars at Bellator 231
– As previously reported, Jake Hager had his latest MMA fight at Bellator 231 this week, and his fight with Anthony Garrett was ruled a No Contest after an inadvertent groin strike from Hager. Samy Guevara, Ortiz and Santana, Hager stablemates from Inner Circle in AEW, were all in attendance at the event with Hager. Batista was also in attendance at the event.
AEW and Santana shared some photos from the event on Twitter. Additionally, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) was there and posed for a photo with the Inner Circle members. UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie was at the event and took a photo with the group as well. You can check out those photos from Bellator 231 below.
. @sammyguevara, @Ortiz_Powerful and @Santana_Proud on hand to support fellow #InnerCircle member @RealJakeHager for his @BellatorMMA fight tonight pic.twitter.com/1kIEXFykzZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 25, 2019
Real recognize real. @BellatorMMA @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #InnerCircle #Bellator231 pic.twitter.com/dO6yYQeM4F
— Proud & Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@Santana_Proud) October 26, 2019
A surreal moment with Da GOD! #RoyceGracie #InnerCircle #AEW pic.twitter.com/ewkszbzvQ4
— Proud & Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@Santana_Proud) October 26, 2019
