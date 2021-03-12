Batista Shares Pic of New Tattoo

Batista is sporting some new ink of a mythological bent, showing it off in a pic posted online. The actor and incoming WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to his Instagram account of his new tattoo of Medusa on his torso.

Batista is fully invested into his acting career, having retired for good from wrestling after WrestleMania 35, but will be back at WrestleMania week for his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He is part of the class of 2020, but will be inducted this year after last year’s ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.