WWE News: Batista Praises Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens Thanks Columbia, Stephanie McMahon Wishes Her Father A Happy Birthday

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, former WWE champion Batista praised current WWE champion Kofi Kingston and called him the ‘real deal.’

He wrote: “@TrueKofi is the real deal. Never ever anything but positive. I love seeing this dude conquering the world. #trueblue #Dreamchaser

– WWE recently had a live event in Bogota, Columbia, where Kevin Owens held up a sign that said “This is KOlumbia” to a huge ovation. Owens then retweeted WWE’s video of that and thanked the country.

– As previously noted, today is Vince McMahon’s 74th birthday. His daughter Stephanie wished him a happy one on social media.

