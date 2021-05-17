wrestling / News
Batista Reacts To Criticism Over Zombies At Wrestlemania Backlash: ‘Shouldn’t You Be Tweeting Vince?’
May 17, 2021 | Posted by
Last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV featured the appearance of Zombies, which served as the lumberjacks in a match between Damian Priest and the Miz. Fans were not happy with this and one of them commented on it to Batista, whose film Army of the Dead was the sponsor for the event.
After the fan told him the segment was ‘insulting’, Batista replied: “Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?!”
Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/Eb8wNdijRI
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 17, 2021
