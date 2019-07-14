wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Reads ‘Thirsty Tweets,’ Extreme Rules Kickoff Show and Watch Along Streams, Daniel Bryan’s Daughter Helps With Gardening
– BuzzFeed released a video of Stuber stars Dave Bautista (aka Batista) and Kumail Nanjiani reading “thirsty tweets” to promote the film. You can check out that video below. Stuber, starring Batista and Nanjiani, is now open in theaters.
– The YouTube video player is now available for the Extreme Rules Kickoff show for tonight. The Kickoff show starts at 6:00 pm EST. As noted, it will feature Finn Balor defending the Intercontinental title against Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, the Watch Along stream is also available. The Watch Along show begins at 7:00 pm EST.
– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a video showing Daniel Bryan’s daughter, Birdie, help him out with the gardens to pick some tomatoes and jalapeños. You can check out that video below.
