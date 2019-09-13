wrestling / News
Batista Responds to Former NXT Announcer Joking About 2014 ‘Bluetista’ Run
– Batista still isn’t a fan of “Bluetista,” and fired a shot at former NXT announcer Alex Del Barrio over a post he made on Twitter about them. The actor and former WWE star replied to a Twitter user who said he wanted to apologize for “ever booing you at any wrestling events,” accepting the apology. When Del Barrio said he apologized “except for the Blue-tista chant. That was funny,” Batista wasn’t quite as accepting.
The “Bluetista” chants came about when Batista returned in 2014 and reunited with his Evolution stablemates Triple H and Randy Orton against The Shield. His blue ring gear led to the “Bluetista” hashtag trending on Twitter.
Apology accepted. https://t.co/ZbepZcIiQp
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 11, 2019
Six guys put their health on the line in a violent match. Three guys use their success to make three newer guys bigger stars. The finale of a great https://t.co/vApWK5UCG6 marks focus on me wearing blue and start the Bluetista chant. Which is all people remember.Yeah hysterical. https://t.co/0mhPeC6icD
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 11, 2019
