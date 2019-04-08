wrestling / News
Batista Announces Retirement From Wrestling Following WrestleMania 35
Following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35, Batista took to Twitter to announce his retirement at age 50. Batista, of course, will now go back to focusing on his thriving career in Hollywood.
“@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼”
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019
