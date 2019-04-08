wrestling / News

Batista Announces Retirement From Wrestling Following WrestleMania 35

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Batista WWE Raw

Following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35, Batista took to Twitter to announce his retirement at age 50. Batista, of course, will now go back to focusing on his thriving career in Hollywood.

“@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Ashish

More Stories

loading