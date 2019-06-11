Batista Reveals He And Triple H Didn’t Practice WM 35 Bout; Says He Is Proud Of The Match

– Batista did an interview with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet where he discussed his WrestleMania 35 match against Triple H. Below are some highlights.

On Not Training For The Match: “We were scheduled to train, and we did go to the training facility, but we didn’t train. Because he said ‘I can get in the ring, and I can work out and I can feel a little more confident,’ He said, ‘or I can get in the ring and I can re-tear my pec.’ He said, ‘let’s be safe about this, we’ve been in the ring enough, we know each other.’ So we did. We did not touch each other in the ring until we got to WrestleMania, that was it. So I am really proud of what we could accomplish. Because it could’ve been better, it could’ve been better, but it could’ve been a lot f*cking worse. Like, It could’ve been disastrous and I think, considering, I’m very proud of what we accomplished.”

On His Decision To Retire: “I’m proud of that match. I was proud to close out my career that way with the guy I wanted to close it out with. That was personal for all kinds of reasons and now I just finally have closure on my career. Like that night. And I wanted to announce it [retirement], I didn’t want to make it a company thing. I didn’t want them to have me come on the show and do the big spot where I’m announcing my retirement. I just wanted to announce it and slowly just kinda fade away. That’s it. I’m done. I should’ve hung up my boots a long time ago, but I was very stubborn and adamant and I just wanted to do it on my terms. And I got the opportunity to do that.”