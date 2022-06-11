Batista Reveals He Underwent Quad & Meniscus Surgery In February

Dave Bautista has revealed that he underwent surgery to fix a torn quad tendon and meniscus earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer and movie star posted to his Instagram account last week to note that he was 14 weeks out from the surgery to fix the injuries. He wrote:

“Exactly 14 weeks post surgery for a torn quad tendon and torn meniscus. Thanks to @wilk_kevin Dr @bentonemblom and @heatherprahl_at I was able to keep on truckin .. And now I think its safe to say that I’M BACK IN BINESS!

#DreamChaser even if I’m limping!”

Bautista last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 35 and has said that he’s retired permanently. Since then he’s been busy on the big screen with rols like Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, Glossu Rabban Harkonen in Dune, Scott Ward in Army of the Dead and more.