Batista Reveals Who Will Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame, Triple H Sends Congratulations

– Batista has revealed who will induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. After WWE announced on Monday that The Beast will be heading into the Hall of Fame alongside the nWo as headliners of the 2020 class, Batista took to Twitter to comment and reveal who will be inducting him.

The actor/wrestler noted that he is “Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted” and said that he’s asked Fit Finlay to induct him. Triple H also posted to Twitter to congratulate his Evolution stablemate on the news:

From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 … an amazing journey that’s led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 🙏🏼 #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/yedhkEY7sJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019

I've stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/4s1laKSSZ0 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019