Batista Reveals Who Will Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame, Triple H Sends Congratulations

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista Smackdown 1000

– Batista has revealed who will induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. After WWE announced on Monday that The Beast will be heading into the Hall of Fame alongside the nWo as headliners of the 2020 class, Batista took to Twitter to comment and reveal who will be inducting him.

The actor/wrestler noted that he is “Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted” and said that he’s asked Fit Finlay to induct him. Triple H also posted to Twitter to congratulate his Evolution stablemate on the news:

