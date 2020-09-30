Batista Reveals WWE Refused to Let Him Add Lyrics by RZA to His Entrance Theme in 2014, CM Punk Comments

– Earlier today, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) revealed that WWE said no to him adding some lyrics to his entrance theme song that were recorded by Wu Tang Clan’s RZA. You can view his comments on the subject below.

Additionally, Batista noted this was one of his frustrations for his return to the company back in 2014. Batista wrote, “Here’s some cool background shit for ya! My homie @rza from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014… FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 **** show if a return.” It looks like in 2014, WWE wasn’t willing to give Batista what he wants.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk later responded to the idea, commenting, “Lol. Sounds about right.” Interestingly enough, CM Punk was also very frustrated in WWE and quit the company not long after Batista’s return. Batista wouldn’t be long for WWE either, leaving after an elimination match between Evolution and The Shield at Payback 2014 in June. He’d later return one last time to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Here’s some cool background shit for ya! My homie @rza from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014… FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. 😱Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 shit show if a return. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/pKu2ROmMZx — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 30, 2020